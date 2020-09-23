Asda to cut jobs at George head office

Asda is reportedly planning to cut 50 jobs at the Leicester head office of its fashion branch, George at Asda.

The redundancies, which account for 10 percent of the head office’s team, were announced to staff on Tuesday, Drapers reports.

The move reportedly aims to switch the office’s hierarchical structure to a more responsive model. Asda said the UK’s fashion retail industry continues to “change and evolve at pace and we have to respond accordingly to remain competitive”.

The job cuts are understood to affect all levels and divisions of the organisation.