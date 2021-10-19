Asda to recruit 15,000 colleagues for holiday season

Supermarket chain Asda has announced it plans to hire 15,000 temporary colleagues for the Christmas season, with roles centred around customer service, replenishing shelves, picking, packing and online delivery.

Of the roles, 500 will be based in Asda’s depots, while there are to be 1,500 home delivery driver positions available. The rest of the roles will be store-based throughout the UK. Some seasonal colleagues may be able to stay on past the New Year to cover for permanent colleagues.

“We will do all we can to make sure customers have a fantastic Christmas and recruiting an extra 15,000 colleagues across our stores, depots and home delivery service will help us to provide them with great products and excellent service when they shop with us during the festive season,” said Hayley Tatum, chief people officer, in a release.

Additionally, the retailer has confirmed that its Christmas home delivery slots are now live for Delivery Pass customers, with other customers gaining access to the option on October 28.

It further states that, since the start of the pandemic, it has doubled the capacity of its online delivery service, with 900,000 home deliver and Click and Collect spots to be available a week before Christmas.