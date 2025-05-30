Asda's George fashion brand records strong sales growth in Q1

Asda provided an update on its first-quarter trading performance, highlighting a standout performance from its George fashion brand. While overall revenue for the period ending March 31, 2025, saw a 5.9 percent year-on-year decrease to 5 billion pounds (excluding fuel), George at Asda delivered exceptionally strong results, with like-for-like sales increasing by 3.5 percent.

This growth meant George outperformed the broader fashion market by a notable 2 percent on volume, solidifying its position within the supermarket sector due to its consistent offering of style, quality, and competitive value.

Further emphasising George's increasing prominence, Asda announced a collaboration for its 60th anniversary celebrations. Supermodel Yasmin Le Bon has been unveiled as the new face of George’s summer collection. This exclusive partnership aims to showcase a range of versatile and affordable pieces designed to appeal to a wide demographic, reinforcing the brand's commitment to accessible fashion.

Asda's executive chairman, Allan Leighton, while addressing the overall market conditions and the company's broader strategy to become the UK's best value supermarket, acknowledged the "green shoots in sales performance. “Earlier this year we set out a clear ambition to make Asda the number one choice again for value-conscious families. To deliver this, we are making a material investment to move our entire range to a new, lower Asda Price by the end of next year.”

Asda Express also performed strongly in Q1. Like-for-like sales grew by 6 percent following the integration of all 469 convenience stores and fuel sites acquired from The Co-op and EG Group.