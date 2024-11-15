Ashish launches first D2C website ahead of further expansion plans

London-based Ashish has unveiled its first-ever stand-alone brand website and direct-to-consumer channel.

The launch comes on the back of the brand’s 20th anniversary year, after which it said it was the “the time to expand its online presence”. Such growth is expected to continue throughout 2025.

The website, curated by the brand’s namesake designer Ashish Gupta, will initially launch with a 24-piece product offering, with seven of those looks being customised iterations of autumn/winter 2024 pieces made exclusively for the website.

Among the featured categories are that of knitwear, dresses and two pieces, while the website will also be home to six reissues of limited edition shopping bags from Ashish’s SS14 collection.

The brand noted that it plans to continue with in-season drops in limited product runs.

In a release announcing the website’s launch, designer Gupta said: “I’m excited to finally connect to my community directly for the first time and allow the opportunity to snap up my favourite pieces from each season along with limited edition custom styles from the archives and exclusives.”

Delhi-born Gupta has been a long-time London Fashion Week regular, bringing to the event collections that typically mix influences of the East and West with sportswear and glamour aesthetics.

The brand has become a celebrity-favourite, having previously dressed the likes of Madonna, Taylor Swift, Victoria Beckham and Katy Perry, among many other notable names.