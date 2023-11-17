Asics EMEA grows revenue by 5.5 percent

Asics EMEA reported a consolidated net revenue increase of 5.5 percent across all distribution channels for the year to date period ending September 2023, with an operating income margin of 12.6 percent.

Commenting on the third quarter trading, Asics EMEA chief executive officer Carsten Unbehaun said in a statement: “Despite challenging market conditions, Q3 2023 has been a solid quarter for the Asics in EMEA.”

The company saw profitable growth across all retail channels with wholesale reporting growth of 2.7 percent.

The channel recorded a 36.9 percent increase in the UK, 13.9 percent in Iberia, 5.7 percent in Benelux, 5.6 percent in Germany, 4.3 percent in France and 3.3 percent in Italy.

The company’s e-commerce sales for the period also increased by 30.8 percent.