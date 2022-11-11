Asics EMEA Q3 sales improve by 7.2 percent

Asics EMEA reported a consolidated net revenue increase of 7.2 percent across all distribution channels year to date ending September 2022 versus the same period last year, with an operating income margin of 13 percent.

Commenting on the trading update, Asics EMEA, CEO, Carsten Unbehaun said: "We continue to see profitable growth in all product categories across EMEA, from running to tennis to sportstyle.”

During the quarter under review, Asics unveiled the lightest ever CO2E emission sneaker, emitting just 1.95 kg per pair. The company said in a release that Gel-Lyte III CM 1.95 is the result of over 10 years of research and development by ASICS to reduce emissions across all stages of the product life cycle.

The company also introduced the Novablast 3 running shoe – its lightest, bounciest, and most energetic product to date, featuring FF Blast Plus foam technology.