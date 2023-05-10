Asics EMEA reports 32.2 percent increase in Q1 sales

Asics EMEA first quarter revenues increased by 30.2 percent and operating income margin was 15 percent.

The company said in a release that Asics EMEA saw profitable growth across all its categories in Q1 2023, including performance running, tennis, indoor and sportstyle.

Commenting on the first quarter trading, Asics EMEA chief executive officer Carsten Unbehaun said: “This has been an incredibly strong financial quarter for Asics EMEA. We have reported record revenues and have seen growth across all categories. As ever, we remain committed to our wholesale partners and I want to thank them for their continued support. As we look ahead, despite the challenging market circumstances, we remain confident.”

The company’s wholesale channels reported year-on-year growth of 34.4 percent with 45.2 percent increase in Benelux, 69.5 percent in France, 39.2 percent in Germany, 55.5 percent in Iberia, 57 percent in Italy, 55.1 percent in Sweden and 15.6 percent in the UK versus the first quarter of 2022.

The company also reported e-commerce growth of 31.9 percent versus last year.