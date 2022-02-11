Asics EMEA reports increase in sales and profitability

Asics EMEA reported a consolidated net revenue increase of 13.7 percent in 2021, increasing operating income by 121.8 percent to 83.1 million euros versus 2020.

The company saw profitable growth across all categories and all channels in 2021. In wholesale channels, Asics reported year on year growth of 13 percent with 27 percent increase in Italy, 24 percent in Iberia, 19 percent in Germany, 18 percent in South Africa and 16 percent in France. Ecommerce with revenues also increased 16 percent versus 2020.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Asics EMEA chief executive officer, Carsten Unbehaun said in a release: "Despite significant challenges, we ended the year stronger than ever. We continue to see more people choosing our brand to help them achieve a sound mind in a sound body. And we continue to innovate to support more people to enjoy the benefits of sport and movement, not just on the body, but also on the mind.”

The company said that Asics reaffirmed its position as Europe’s number one brand in Running and Tennis in 2021 according to market research institute NPD.

The year saw the launch of the Metaspeed running shoes scientifically designed to support athletes to reach their personal best.