Asics EMEA reports Q1 sales growth of 35 percent

Asics EMEA reported a consolidated net revenue increase of 35 percent year to date and operating income increase to 42.7 million euros for the first quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the first quarter trading, Asics EMEA, chief executive officer, Carsten Unbehaun said in a release: “Our business has grown significantly versus last year, despite many of our own stores and our partners’ stores having to close temporarily due to Covid-19.”

The company reported 43.9 percent growth in wholesale channels across EMEA. Asics revenue in wholesale channels increased by 66.8 percent in Germany, 46.1 percent in France, 52.1 percent in UK, 79.4 percent in Italy, 57.6 percent in Iberia and 26.4 percent in Sweden. Asics EMEA also continued to see e-commerce growth of 110.7 percent versus last year.