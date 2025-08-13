Asics increases quarterly sales in EMEA by almost 27 percent and raises annual forecasts

The Japanese sportswear brand Asics significantly increased its EMEA sales in the second quarter of the current financial year. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East and Africa exceeded the level of the same period last year by 26.6 percent, the company announced on Wednesday. The brand achieved growth across all regions, product categories and distribution channels.

Wholesale sales grow by almost 37 percent in EMEA

Asics EMEA's wholesale sales rose 36.8 percent. This was due to strong increases in North-West Europe (plus 58.4 percent), North-East Europe (plus 36.6 percent) and the Iberian Peninsula and Italy (plus 28.8 percent).

Among the product categories, SportStyle (plus 52.9 percent) and Core Performance Sports (plus 40.6 percent) achieved the highest growth rates in the second quarter. Asics also remained, according to its own statements, "the undisputed market leader in the premium performance running segment in Europe".

Carsten Unbehaun, CEO of Asics EMEA, was satisfied with the current development. "The results of this quarter show how strongly our brand is growing across Europe," he explained in a statement. "Thanks to the quality of our products, the strength of our brand and the motivated team across the EMEA region, we have been able to make progress in every category and every channel."

Parent company raises its annual forecasts

The parent company Asics Corporation raised its annual forecasts on Wednesday. Management now expects global sales of 800 billion Japanese yen (4.63 billion euros) for 2025. Previously, 780 billion Japanese yen had been expected.

The target for operating profit was raised from 120 billion Japanese yen to 136 billion Japanese yen. The forecast for net profit, which had previously been 78 billion Japanese yen, now stands at 87 billion Japanese yen. The increase was justified by the positive sales development in the first half of the year and an improvement in the gross margin.