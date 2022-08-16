Asics North America posts strong growth in ecommerce sales

Asics North America, which includes the United States, Canada and Mexico, reported a third consecutive quarter with double digit growth in the ecommerce channel.

The company said in a release that contributing to the double-digit growth in ecommerce was a 64 percent year-over-year increase in OneAsics memberships.

“As the obstacles associated with the global supply chain continue to affect our wholesale and retail channels, we are anchored by the year-over-year category increases we are seeing from run specialty, team sales and more,” said Richard Sullivan, president and CEO of Asics North America.

Earlier this year, the brand introduced ‘member exclusive’ products for OneAsics members that features an exclusive 30-day window where OneAsics members can access select products before they become available to general consumers. To date, the company added, performance running and tennis products have been the most successful ‘member exclusive’ items.

Throughout the North American region, the core performance sports category experienced double digit growth in the second quarter of 2022. The region saw an improvement in product availability, resulting in sales increases for both tennis and golf.

The company further said that the performance running and sportstyle categories in the region were those most impacted by residual supply chain challenges, though several products performed strongly during the quarter.