Asics reopens applications to Tenkan-Ten accelerator

Sportswear brand Asics has reopened applications for its Tenkan-Ten global growth catalyst programme to help sports and wellbeing start-ups reach their full potential.

The accelerator programme returns for a second year in partnership with IESE Business School and is looking for growth stage start-ups who share Asics’ commitment to getting “the world moving through innovation”, in line with the company’s founding philosophy of Anima Sana In Corpore Sano – A Sound Mind in a Sound Body.

Selected businesses will receive 30,000 euros and “unparalleled access” to Asics executives, such as Sébastien Lefebvre, former director of growth at Twitter, as well as industry mentors and support from the IESE Business School.

The four-month programme will connect each business to a global network of retail distributors, venture capitalists and industry experts, as well as provide founders with leadership development and a Sound Mind, Sound Body programme, including coaching, psychologist and personal trainer sessions, in addition to a nutritional plan and access to Asics’ gym and sports facilities to support both their physical and mental fitness.

In 2018, five start-ups from across the globe were selected to be part of the first Tenkan-Ten programme, ranging from smart fabrics to artificial intelligence and motion capturing apps.

One of these was Pyrates, a sustainable, high-end performance streetwear brand and smart fabrics supplier, that produces its own range of smart fabrics, called Pyratex that uses natural fibres such as bamboo and seaweed, which are then transformed into wearable yarns. Not only sustainable but the fabrications provide unique health benefits such as muscle relaxation, improved blood circulation and skin cell regeneration.

Alistair Cameron, executive officer of Asics Corporation said in a statement: “We are delighted to reopen applications to Tenkan-Ten and support the founders of innovative start-ups to take their businesses to the next level.”

The Tenkan-Ten programme will start in September 2019 and will take place in the Asics Innovation Hub in Barcelona and its newly opened EMEA Headquarters in Amsterdam.

