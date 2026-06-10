Asics to spin off Onitsuka Tiger business into independent subsidiary from 2027

Asics Corporation has announced plans to spin off its Onitsuka Tiger business. The company's Board of Directors has approved the transfer of the business to OT Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asics, through a simplified absorption-type company split. The restructuring is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Under the new structure, Onitsuka Tiger will operate with greater independence, while the brand's activities within existing regional subsidiaries will also be reorganized globally under OT Group. Asics said the move reflects the brand's rapid international growth, expanding market presence and rising recognition as a luxury lifestyle label.

Asics to separate Onitsuka Tiger

The Japanese sportswear company noted that Onitsuka Tiger has successfully strengthened its position in the premium segment through the expansion of its directly operated retail network. By establishing an independent operating structure, ASICS aims to accelerate decision-making, enhance competitiveness tailored to the brand's luxury positioning, improve transparency of business performance within the broader group, and strengthen governance and management accountability.

The transaction qualifies as a simplified absorption-type company split under Japan's Companies Act and therefore does not require approval from Asics shareholders. As part of the restructuring, OT Group will issue 400 common shares, all of which will be allotted to Asics. The company added that there will be no change to its stated capital or stock acquisition rights as a result of the transaction.

Onitsuka Tiger to be reorganized globally under OT Group

OT Group, established on February 25, 2026, will serve as the global headquarters for the Onitsuka Tiger business. Although the subsidiary has yet to report financial results, it is expected to oversee operations spanning approximately 160 countries and regions. The business will be supported by regional sales hubs in Japan, China, Europe and Southeast Asia, a global network of around 190 directly operated stores, and a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, including 550 office-based staff and 2,250 retail employees.

Asics said the reorganisation is intended to position Onitsuka Tiger for its next phase of growth as a global luxury lifestyle brand. As the transaction involves a wholly owned subsidiary, the company expects the impact on its consolidated financial results to be minimal.