Asos and Fashion-Enter team up with Kornit Digital

Asos and Fashion-Enter Ltd are partnering with Kornit Digital, a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, to explore sustainable on-demand textile production.

Online retailer Asos and its supplier Fashion-Enter will implement Kornit Presto to test the adoption of efficient, low-impact direct-to-fabric digital textile printing with zero water waste and accelerated production speeds.

Kornit Presto is a single-step solution for direct-to-fabric printing, which will enable Fashion-Enter to rapidly deliver sampling and test-and-repeat small product runs exclusively on behalf of Asos.

These production capabilities will enable Asos and Fashion-Enter to imprint designs on multiple fabrics at the push of a button, through a lower-impact production process that has zero water waste and accelerates production speeds by cutting out typical dyeing processes.

Simon Platts, responsible sourcing director at Asos, said in a statement: “Adopting innovative new technologies like Kornit Presto is vital if we are to reduce the impact of fashion right across the supply chain, in line with the aims of our Fashion with Integrity programme.

“Streamlined print and workflow means we can explore the full potential of this innovative technology, further enhance our ability to react quickly to seasonal shifts in demand, and establish more efficient, lower-impact production processes.”

Fashion-Entered hopes that the technology can reduce inventory waste and improve supply chain management and garment quality.

Jenny Holloway, chief executive at Fashion-Enter Ltd, said: “We have worked with Asos since 2008 and understand their commitment to quality ethical production and speed-of-response fashion.

“Working collaboratively with both Asos and Kornit, Fashion-Enter will develop an in-house new microfactory concept providing an innovative interconnected fashion world, which has the capacity to eliminate waste, risks, limitations, and pollutants from current outdated batch production.

“Our designer clients from our Fashion Studio services will also benefit from a fully-integrated design service with the Presto printer incorporating one-piece flow, further pushing the boundaries in the consumer’s voice for transparent speed-of-response fashion. We foresee this unique collaboration as a major step-change in fashion today creating a new ethical and sustainable fashion community.”