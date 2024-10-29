Asos and Hirestreet partner on subscription rental service

In an expansion of an existing relationship, Asos and Hirestreet are coming together on a new collaboration that will involve the introduction of a subscription rental service.

The duo have worked together on a rental offer before, with Hirestreet having previously offered up 180 womenswear Asos pieces as part of its rental service in early 2023.

Now, however, the partnership is set to take on a new form. With this, Hirestreet subscribers will be able to rent five items a month for 75 pounds, with the option to choose from over 20,000 Asos items.

To begin with, the October drop will put an emphasis on party and weekend wear for the festive season, with categories such as skiwear, workwear and SS25 collections to come at a later date.

The offer has been dubbed by the two companies as “the biggest retailer-rental collaboration the UK market has seen to date”, and responds to the “significant rise in demand for casual items” seen in the first quarter of 2024 by Hirestreet.

The rental platform reported that total items dispatched to customers rose 200 percent year-on-year during the period, with 40 percent of items booked deriving from the casual category.

In the announcement, Hirestreet said: “The launch marks a step forward for the UK rental market - which has lagged behind the US in recent years when it comes to subscription rental.”