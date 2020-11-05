Asos announces the appointment of chief commercial officer

Asos has appointed José Antonio Ramos Calamonte as Chief Commercial Officer. The company said in a statement that this hire marks the latest appointment in a series of newly-created roles designed to further strengthen the Asos executive team and ensure the company has the strategic capability required for the next stage of growth.

Commenting on the new appointment, Nick Beighton, Chief Executive Officer, ASOS, said: “I’m pleased to welcome José Antonio to our expanding executive team. His extensive commercial experience overseeing a wide range of disciplines will be an indispensable asset for us, and we’re excited to have him on board as we continue the next stage of our journey.”

The company added that José Antonio joins Asos from Portuguese fashion company, Salsa Jeans, where he held the position of chief executive officer for two years. Prior to this, he led on commercial strategy for high-profile brands including Esprit, Carrefour Spain and Inditex during a 23 year career.

At Asos, the position which he takes over on January 4, 2021, José Antonio will be responsible for leading and driving the company’s product and trading strategy globally, encompassing design, sourcing, garment technology, buying and merchandising, global trading, studios and creative. He will oversee product, category and range strategy, pricing and margin, own-label product innovation, and brand partnerships, leading a team of more than 1,000 people.

“I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to join such a unique company in Asos and apply my experience to an organisation that is renowned for its innovation and dynamism,” added José Antonio Ramos Calamonte.

Picture:Facebook/Asos