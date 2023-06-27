Asos appoints Anna Maria Rugarli as non-executive director

Asos plc has announced the appointment of Anna Maria Rugarli as non-executive director and chair of the ESG committee effective June 26, 2023.

Commenting on the new appointment, Jørgen Lindemann, Asos chairman, said: "On behalf of the board, I want to welcome Anna Maria to Asos. Anna Maria joins us with a wealth of ESG experience from some of the biggest brands in global apparel. The board will greatly benefit from her expertise and we look forward to working closely with her."

Anna Maria Rugarli, the company said in a statement, is a sustainability and CSR expert with more than twenty years of experience working with leaders in global apparel, including Nike Inc. and VF Corporation.

“She has specialised in creating innovative strategies to address some of the most pressing environmental and social challenges faced by the industry today, as well as providing end-to-end oversight through implementation and roll-out,” it said.

She is currently a board member at Prada Group and Japan Tobacco International.