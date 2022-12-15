Asos appoints Wei Gao as non-executive director

Asos plc appointed Wei Gao as non-executive director.

Commenting on Gao’s appointment on the company’s board of directors Jørgen Lindemann, Asos chairman, said in a statement: "Wei joins us with a depth of relevant industry knowledge across international ecommerce. The board will greatly benefit from Wei´s expertise, and we look forward to working closely with her."

The company said in a release that Wei was previously chief operating officer at Hopin, the online events platform, and brings over 16 years of ecommerce and data experience in senior roles at Amazon, including roles as vice president for grocery tech, product and supply chain, and as technical advisor to the CEO.

Wei will join the company’s board on February 1, 2023 and will serve on the audit committee, amongst others.

In addition, following previously announced NED changes, the board announced that Mai Fyfield has been appointed as chair of the remuneration committee, effective January 1, 2023.