Asos, Boozt and Selfridges join YNAP and Zalando’s Fashion Leap for Climate

Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) has announced a number of new members joining its Fashion Leap for Climate, an educational initiative launched in 2022 alongside About You and Zalando designed as a response to the fashion industry’s climate challenge.

British e-tailer Asos, Swedish footwear retailer Boozt and the Selfridges Group, the parent company to Selfridges, Arnotts and Brown Thomas, are those named as the most recent participants in the programme. Cascale, meanwhile, a nonprofit once known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), has also joined as a strategic partner, and as such, will offer its global network to select members.

Fashion Leap for Climate intends to support fashion brands in measuring their own carbon footprint and setting targets that align with climate science. During a free eight-week educational course, participants receive step-by-step guidance on how to carry out such efforts, while further gaining access to sustainability experts and tools to collaborate.

The latest three additions build on the programme’s existing partner network of around 100 brands, each to be provided with industry insights and collaboration opportunities associated with the initiative. Cascale brings a further 25 new participants from its own network, and adds value through its community of over 300 firms to raise awareness.

Speaking on the news, head of ESG for partner brands at Asos, Jodie Leek, said: “As a multi-brand retailer, industry collaboration has been central to our Fashion with Integrity strategy for many years, helping us learn from the best of the industry and support developing brands as they start their sustainability journey.

“We’re excited to join the Fashion Leap for Climate programme to strengthen our existing approach to engaging with partner brands and support them in accelerating decarbonisation of their products and supply chains.”