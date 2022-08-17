Asos CFO Mat Dunn to step down

Mat Dunn, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Asos plc will step down from his roles as the company restructures its executive team.

Commenting on the mutually agreed decision, Jørgen Lindemann, Asos chairman, said: "I would like to thank Mat for the enormous contribution he has made to Asos over the past three years, and in particular during his time as interim CEO. Mat has worked tirelessly to ensure that Asos has been able to make continued strategic progress, despite the prevailing market conditions which have existed since the global pandemic."

The company said in a release that Dunn will continue in his role and as a member of the board until at least October 31, 2022 and will remain employed until the end of the year to provide transitional support. He joined the board of Asos in April 2019 as CFO before taking on the additional role of COO in October 2021.

"We have achieved a lot over the last three years and the business is stronger as a result and I am sure will go on to great success. I am looking forward to my next challenge," added Mat Dunn.