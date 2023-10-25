Asos delays full year results by a week

UK’s online fashion retailer Asos will now announce its FY23 results on Wednesday November 1, 2023, one week later than previously announced.

“The short delay is to allow its auditor, PwC, to complete its planned testing. PwC has assured the board that the outstanding procedures are limited in nature,” the company said in a statement.

The company added that the performance for the period to September 3, 2023 is in-line with the post-close trading update on September 26, 2023, including full year adjusted group revenue of 3,538 million pounds, and second half adjusted EBIT of more than 38 million pounds, resulting in full year adjusted EBIT loss of no more than 31 million pounds.