The founder of the online fashion giant Asos has sold 15 million pounds worth of shares.

News reported Wednesday that the reason for Robertson to divest was to be able to pay for bills, in order to pay his tax bill, clarifies ‘The Telegraph”.

Earlier this week, Robertson cashed in 300,000 shares at a closing pp on Tuesday. The move comes just months after he sold a chunk of his shares to fund his 70 million reported ztixir divorce settlement.

Last May, Robertson raised 46.4 million pounds by selling 1.3 million shares shortly after being told he would have to hand over about a third of his 220 million pounds fortune to his ex-wife Janine after a public trial in the family division of the high court.