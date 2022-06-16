Asos names José Antonio Ramos Calamonte as CEO

Asos has announced the appointment of José Antonio Ramos Calamonte as chief executive officer and Jgøren Lindemann as chair.

Calamonte is currently chief commercial officer of the company.

Commenting on the new appointment, Ian Dyson, outgoing chair of Asos, said: “José is the right person to lead Asos through the next phase of growth. Since he joined the business, José has made an enormous contribution, driving change through our commercial function and bringing new energy and enthusiasm to the core product and trading functions of the business.”

Asos appoints new CEO and chair

Incoming CEO Calamonte joined Asos from leading Portuguese fashion company, Salsa Jeans, where he held the position of chief executive officer for almost two years. He is an experienced international retailer, with an 18-year career across brands including Inditex, Esprit, and Carrefour Spain, having started his career at McKinsey.

Jørgen Lindemann, who joined the Asos board as a non-executive director on November 1, 2021, will become chair, succeeding Ian Dyson, with effect from August 1, 2022, when Dyson will step down.

Lindemann, the company said, has deep experience of leading digital-first businesses. In addition to his role on the Asos board, he is currently the chair of Miinto, the Danish-based online fashion marketplace and a board member of Bambuser AB.

He is the former president and CEO of Modern Times Group, the Sweden-based digital entertainments business and recently stood down from the board of Zalando following five-years as a non-executive director.

“Jørgen Lindemann has made a big impact since joining the board of Asos last year and I am delighted that he will step up to take the chair role and ensure a seamless transition as Ian Dyson steps down,” added Patrick Kennedy, senior independent non-executive director of Asos.