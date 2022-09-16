Asos non-executive director Karen Geary steps down

Asos non-executive director Karen Geary has decided not to seek re-election at this year's AGM and will step down from the board at the conclusion of the AGM on December 1, 2022.

Commenting on the development, Jørgen Lindemann, chair of Asos plc, said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Karen for her significant contribution to Asos, particularly in her role as remuneration committee chair and as the board's designated representative for employee engagement."

The company said in a statement that a search to appoint a new non-executive director is underway.