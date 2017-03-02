Asos opens new office in Paris to strengthen local strategy

London - Online pure-player Asos is set to open its debut offices in Paris, France, today as the British fashion aims to strengthen its local strategy and grow within the market.

The new offices, located within the 11th arrondissement of Paris, span 250 square meters and will initially house ten employees. However, as France has been highlighted as one of the largest potential markets for Asos to grow in, the online retailer aims to increase it local relevance and presence through its new French team, which is dedicated to serving its local customers.

"Asos is an international company, with a global vision of fashion. However, being locally relevant in every country we are present in has always been a priority for us. This is even more true when it comes to high-potential markets, such as France, which is our third-largest international market," said Lisa Marçais, Director of Asos's French market in a statement. "That's why we are opening offices in Paris today, mainly to host our marketing team and therefore delivering better content and experience to our French customers."

Ensuring Asos global message it heard by all its French customers, as well as strengthening the etailer's local relevance will be the mission of the Asos new French team.

Photo: Courtesy of Asos