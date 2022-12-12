Asos partners with Hived for “emission-free” delivery in London

E-commerce retailer Asos has partnered with logistics firm Hived to launch “emission-free parcel delivery” in the area of Greater London.

The deal will enable Asos’ Instant same-day delivery to orders in the area, utilising Hived’s fleet of electric vehicles for the shipping option.

In a release, Adam Scholes, director of delivery solutions at Asos, said: “Through Asos Instant, Asos customers can place an order during the day and receive it to their door that evening – vital for those last-minute purchases that just can’t wait.

“It’s great to be launching this new partnership with Hived for Asos Instant deliveries into Greater London, as we continue our journey to reduce emissions from our operations.”

According to Hived, the company has a 99.99 percent on-time delivery rate and a 99 percent first-time success rate.

Speaking on the new partnership, Murvah Iqbal, co-CEO at Hived, added: “We have successfully scaled our parcel delivery network to support large enterprises focusing their delivery strategy on customer service and sustainability goals.

“Asos is one of the largest global fashion retailers, and it is fantastic to see their commitment to innovative solutions.”