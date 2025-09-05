Asos partners with TrusTrace for source-to-product transparency

British online retailer Asos has entered into a strategic partnership with digital traceability platform TrusTrace. This will help the company enhance its supply chain transparency and resilience, strengthen its risk management and support compliance across its global value chain.

The partnership is part of the online retailer’s Fashion with Integrity strategy. The integration of TrusTrace’s AI-enhanced platform will further the strategy’s efforts, particularly supply chain mapping through end-to-end visibility from Tier 1 to Tier 5 (farm level) in real time. Possessing verified material data from source to final product will aid product-level traceability while evolving global regulations will be tackled through centralised compliance documentation. Last but not least, configurable analytics and reporting will support supplier collaboration and ESG reporting.

Asos to strengthen supply chain transparency and resilience

“Our partnership with TrusTrace is a key milestone in our updated Fashion with Integrity programme. TrusTrace enables us to improve product traceability, helping us meet compliance standards, understand and address risks and boost resilience in our supply chain by supporting our suppliers to implement improvements,” commented Elena Martínez Ortiz, executive vice president of product at Asos, in a press release.

“Asos’s decision to partner with TrusTrace reflects a growing industry shift toward data-driven accountability and ethical transparency. Our platform will empower Asos with high-resolution supplier data, centralise documentation and seamlessly integrate with existing systems to streamline and future-proof compliance and sustainability efforts,” stated Shameek Ghosh, CEO and co-founder of TrusTrace.

“Our collaboration with Asos marks a significant step forward – not just for our companies, but for the industry as a whole. Together, we are demonstrating how traceability can be embedded at scale to create a more resilient, responsible fashion ecosystem,” added Ghosh.