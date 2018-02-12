Asos renews partnership with Beat to aid those suffering from eating disorders

London - Beat, a UK-based eating disorder charity, has renewed its partnership with online fashion retailer Asos. The new, expanded remit includes targeted support for men suffering from eating disorders.

Asos has been a partner of Beat for the past five years, and the funding from the renewed partnership will be used to extend the opening hours of the charity’s national helpline and provide a new online one-on-one support service, created to appeal to men in particular, who may be less inclined to use a helpline. The service will offer tailored practical help as well as emotional support to those suffering from eating disorders.

In addition, Beat will share information and advice about eating disorders and the importance of mental health and a positive body image with Asos, which will arm the retailer with best practice knowledge to support its customers and employees. Asos employees will also be given the opportunity to volunteer and lend their skills to the charity in different ways, including mentoring Beat’s Young Ambassadors, helping facilitate online support groups and taking part in research and campaigning.

“We know that eating disorders affect both men and women and the earlier sufferers access our support, the better their chances of a full recovery are,” said Beat CEO, Andrew Radford in a statement. “By 2021 we intend to be supporting ten times as many people as we are today and Asos’s partnership is crucial to helping us achieve this goal.”

Asos’ Director of Corporate Responsibility, Louise McCabe added, “At Asos, we’re committed to promoting a healthy, positive body image to our customers and colleagues so it makes total sense for us to continue supporting Beat and its invaluable work.”