Asos reveals rejuvenated visual identity for Topshop and Topman

Since its acquisition of Arcadia-owned labels in 2021, online retailer Asos has set out on expanding and rejuvenating the brands for its own platform and shoppers.

Now, the company has revealed a new visual identity for both Topshop and Topman, which will be featured on the brands’ standalone digital shop fronts on the retailer’s website.

It comes as part of Asos’ future growth strategy for the duo, with it stating that the rejuvenation marks a new chapter for both the British fashion brands.

The new identity draws inspiration from old Topshop and Topman store signage, which has been modernised and united under one banner.

Image: Asos, Topshop

Asos hopes the two retailers will capture the spirit of London culture through both the visuals and new reinvigorated collections that it said have a “laser focus on quality, design, fit and fabric”.

The AW22 season will be the first Topshop and Topman collections conceived, designed and created entirely under Asos ownership, and will put an emphasis on the brands’ most popular categories like denim, dresses and tailoring.

Additionally, Asos will also be introducing a size inclusive Curve range while further investing in Maternity, Tall and Petite collections.

As part of the new season, both brands will be dropping a series of limited-edition pieces that aim to encapsulate the new identity, with key designs manufactured in the UK, Asos said in a release.

Image: Asos, Topman

Contributing to Asos’ international growth strategy

Since its acquisition of the two brands, Asos has continued to implement a strategy revolving around the development of the duo as digital-first businesses that align with its own ethos.

Over the one and a half year span, it has seen an expansion of product categories and a partnership with North American retailer Nordstrom, bringing it to retail in 106 of its stores, contributing to Asos’ international growth plan.

“Topshop and Topman are truly iconic British brands, and taking stewardship of such a beloved institution has been a privilege,” said Nikki Tattersall, director of both Topshop and Topman, in a release.

Tattersall continued: “Over the last 18 months, we have done some incredible work, learning from the past and from each other to create something exciting and relevant for the future. We’re so proud to share our new vision with the world, but this is only the first step of the journey. There’s a lot more work to do and so many exciting ideas we want to explore.”

Image: Asos, Topshop