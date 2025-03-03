Asos steps into premium market with new Arrange brand

Online e-tailer Asos has unveiled a new premium brand designed as an elevation of its own identity. Entitled ‘Arrange’, the womenswear label will be available exclusively via Asos’ e-commerce site, and builds on the company’s list of existing owned brands, already including Asos Design and Collusion.

For Arrange pieces, Asos said it combined “a couture sensibility with a practical mindset”, which has been incorporated into looks that utilise “premium materials” and “inclusive” sizing, ranging from UK size four to 30. Prices vary more dramatically than those already seen on the Asos site, spanning 25 pounds to 325 pounds.

In the initial collection, much of which is featured in a launch campaign, specific pieces include an embellished skirt, trapeze top, tobacco suede trousers, a red co-ord set and barrel-leg Sydney jeans. Other design elements that can be found are that of hand-painted prints and oversized paillettes, which Asos frames as signature details.

In a release, Vanessa Spence, executive vice president of brand and creative at Asos, said: "We’re really excited to be the exclusive launch partner for Arrange, continuing our commitment to giving Asos customers the best in fashion. The designers’ passion for this premium brand shines through in the level of detail and craftsmanship in the collection. Our customers are going to love what Arrange has to offer."

Arrange’s introduction comes at a volatile time for Asos, which in recent years has been undergoing a transformation process amid declining revenue. Certain efforts to turn around performance over the last year, however, have been evidenced in the expansion of third-party brands on its site, the partial sale of its Topshop brand, and the integration of Asos Marketplace sellers to its core site.