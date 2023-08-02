Asos teams up with Rokt to offer consumers post-purchase promotions

Online fashion retailer Asos is partnering with Rokt, the e-commerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to shoppers to enhance customer experiences with more targeted post-purchase promotions.

The partnership will add to Asos Media Group’s wider retail media programme to add value to Asos customers with targeted content and offers across a global footprint of 15 territories, including the UK, Europe, North America and Australia.

By leveraging Rokt’s technology, Asos will be able to unlock first-party data to create personalised customer experiences by ensuring that offers are highly relevant to each customer to drive customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Elton Ollerhead, director at Asos Media Group, said in a statement: “Our customers expect and deserve a first-class online shopping experience. By leveraging Rokt’s technology, Asos will now be able to personalise their journey even more after completing a purchase.

“We’re very excited to work with Rokt and build a global partnership that improves our customer experience and offers customers further value.”

Rokt’s partnership with Asos will enable the online retailer to introduce relevant "non-endemic" offers to its users from Rokt’s exclusive marketplace. The quick-to-launch solution, already adopted by many other major e-commerce brands, will also offer flexibility to increase user engagement with loyalty and lifetime-value initiatives.

Elizabeth Buchanan, chief commercial officer of Rokt, added: “We’re thrilled to have Asos onboard as our newest partner. And we can’t wait to help them surprise and delight customers with relevant offers throughout their transaction moment.”