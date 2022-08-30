Aspiga granted B Corp status

British womenswear brand Aspiga has been awarded B Corp status following a year-long comprehensive process.

In a Facebook post announcing the certification, the brand said: “As one of only a handful of fashion brands in the UK to have achieved this status, we are proud to add our voice to this important initiative.”

The company added that it was built to prove that business can be a force for good.

The statement continued: “We work to show the impact of good business to change lives, enrich communities and preserve and protect our environment.

“From the materials we choose, to our processes, to our dedicated suppliers and teams; we work to show the value that positive actions have for our planet and our future.”

The certification recognises the brand as meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability, according B Corp’s criteria.

In a statement on its website, Aspiga founder Lucy Macnamara commented that it was these principles that the brand was founded upon, making the certification a “natural step forward”.