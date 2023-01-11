Aspinal of London reports 29 percent revenue growth

Aspinal of London Limited’s sales grew by 29 percent from 23.1 million pounds reported in FY21 to 29.8 million pounds in the year to December 31, 2022.

The luxury leather goods label said in its latest filing with the Companies House UK that adjusted EBITDA for the year reached 5.5 million pounds, up 57 percent compared to 3.5 million pounds in the previous year.

The company’s gross profit increased to 17.9 million pounds compared to 12.2 million pounds, while pre-tax profit decreased to 3.7 million pounds from 4.1 million pounds in fiscal 2021.

The company reported net profit of 5.4 million pounds against 4.3 million pounds in the year prior.