Astbury Collections acquires Simply Hike

Astbury Collections, owners of welly boot brand Evercreatures and coat brand Rainmac, has acquired Simply Hike, a leader in gear for outdoor adventurers, walkers, hikers, mountain climbers and skiers, for an undisclosed sum.

Simply Hike said in a statement that the acquisition will help the brand “recapture a significant share of the outdoor leisurewear and equipment sector”.

Following the acquisition, Astbury Collections said that the outdoor brand will become an entirely online operation with its headquarters based in Alford, Lincolnshire and it expects to add six new employees via the government’s Kickstarter scheme.

Tony Bailey, owner and director of operations of Astbury Collections, added that he is proactively working with new suppliers and brands to add new ranges and equipment, while also undertaking a wider review of the business.

In a statement, Bailey said: “The opportunity to add Simply Hike to our portfolio of businesses was too good to miss. With Evercreatures having been a supplier to Simply Hike, I knew the business well. It has a lot of potential, even in a competitive sector, as at its peak it had a turnover of 3.5 million pounds per year.

“It is a strong retail brand, has an excellent reputation and superb customer loyalty, with good traction on social media. Simply Hike’s reviews and tips are amongst its most popular features and this will be something we will be continuing. The business is not without its challenges, particularly rebuilding in the current climate, but the reaction from suppliers and customers has been extremely positive.”

With regards to Simply Hike’s recruitment plans, Bailey added: “We will need more staff across different areas and are looking to expand the warehouse, customer service, sales and marketing teams. We are awaiting the greenlight for funding from the government’s Kickstarter scheme and provide opportunities to help younger people back into the workplace.”

Simply Hike was launched in 2006 offering hiking, walking and camping equipment. In 2017, the business expanded into skiwear for women, men and kids, further strengthening its expertise in the outdoor market.