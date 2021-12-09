Astound partners with Elie Saab on luxury e-commerce experience

Haute Couture brand Elie Saab is set to launch a direct-to-consumer (D2C) site in collaboration with the digital commerce agency, Astound Commerce.

With the formation of an immersive brand experience, the luxury label looks to virtually recreate the feeling of a VIP in-store journey for its shoppers. The platform will curate a personalised experience, as well as offer brand-led content and storytelling. Visitors will be able to find everything from ready-to-wear and accessories to home living.

The e-commerce addition expands the brand’s D2C services, alongside its five bricks and mortar stores and over 160 international stockists, and will further allow it to digitally engage with existing customers and attract a new generation of luxury shoppers.

“Luxury is undergoing a revolution that is being driven by digital commerce,” said Astound’s middle east managing director, David O’Sullivan, in a release. “Future-forward luxury businesses, like Elie Saab, have recognised that this accelerated and permanent shift is redefining how consumers will engage with their brands.”

He continued: “Now luxury shoppers want the same highly curated, VIP shopping experiences and levels of customer service they receive in high-end boutiques to be replicated virtually through immersive digital buying journeys. And that’s just what the new website will allow it to achieve.”

Using Shopify Plus as its preferred platform, the house has partnered with Astound on strategic consultancy in building the site, implementing creative services and user experience for technical solutions. The company looks to capture the brand’s identity in the digital space, bringing its quality and craftsmanship to the virtual world.

Next to the site, it further plans to incorporate communication strategies across four shopper touchpoints: website, email, Instagram and Facebook, ensuring consistent messaging.