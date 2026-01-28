At CIFF, Selected unveils modular retail concept as global rebrand continues

At the ongoing edition of CIFF, Bestseller-owned Selected is stepping up its transformation, unveiling a new modular retail concept as it accelerates a broader European expansion strategy. The launch marks progress in the Danish brand’s transition from brand to label, with department store partnerships and shop-in-shop formats central to its growth plans.

The concept debut comes as Selected prepares to enhance its retail offering across Europe, starting with the transformation of its spaces in Germany and an expanded partnership with department store Fenwick in the UK.

From brand to label: A premium repositioning

Selected has spent the past year sharpening its positioning towards a more premium, design-led identity, while remaining firmly in the accessible segment. Speaking at CIFF, brand director Daniel Mayer, who is overseeing the evolution, said the shift was driven by the realities of the wholesale environment.

“We came to the conclusion about a year ago that we really want to move from label to brand,” Mayer told FashionUnited. “The design DNA and the core of the brand is the same – quality, longevity, craftsmanship – but in the wholesale environment we realised we had to do something different to stand out.”

“We’ve been in the business for almost 30 years. 25 years we were the younger brother of Jack & Jones,” Mayer said. “We have tried to depart from this, because we believe we have a different agenda. We’re not that price sensitive and price-focused. We’re much more likely to curate good quality and still be seen as value for money.”

‘Selected Frame’: A modular retail system

At CIFF, Selected presented its new store concept, titled ‘Selected Frame’, as a fully functional shop-in-shop rather than a temporary trade fair stand. Steel structures, curved green display elements and natural wood blocks form a modular system designed for repeat deployment across department stores and branded spaces.

Selected's exhibition stand at CIFF. Credits: CIFF.

“If you look around, there are a lot of stands which are just built up for the fairs,” Mayer said. “We thought, why do we always build something up and then not use it again? Now we are doing something we can use multiple times – it’s a full shop-in-shop.”

The layout references Danish design heritage, seen in the use of sleek wooden chairs by Poul Kjærholm, while industrial steel elements allow the space to become durable and modular, providing a solution that evolves with the business. Screens extend the brand’s visual language while keeping a focus on the product.

“Danish design heritage is not only wood – it’s also steel,” Mayer noted. “A lot of companies have been playing with wood. But when you combine steel with today’s materials – merino, cashmere, lambswool – the collections shine more. We want the product to be the focus.”

Germany leads European rollout

Germany will be the first market to receive the full Selected Frame rollout, with the new store concept set to open in Ingolstadt in March. The country is positioned as a benchmark market for the brand, particularly due to its department store landscape and its suitability for testing shop-in-shop formats ahead of wider expansion.

Selected confirmed it has sold approximately 1,200 square metres across 46 projects, which will roll out over the next four months across Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria, among other locations. In the Netherlands, this expansion spans eight projects, including cooperation with department stores like de Bijenkorf, increasing its presence in premium wholesale environments.

UK elevated to priority growth market

The UK is emerging as another key focus market, with standalone shops currently being considered. This month, however, Selected has expanded its partnership with Fenwick, rolling out in-store experiences and activations across eight locations nationwide, moving beyond pop-ups in some sites to more permanent shop-in-shops.

The choice to work with Fenwick underlines the team's mission to invest in key partners which can showcase the brand's full potential, helping it to emerge from the sidelines..

Selected's exhibition space at CIFF. Credits: CIFF.

“We see the potential in areas we haven’t explored yet, so that’s why we are doing a bigger rollout in the UK, because we see the brand has relevance there,” said Søren Rissberg, head of Northwest sales at Selected. “Scandinavian heritage is on trend at the moment. There was always a hype for luxury and premium fashion, next to fast fashion. In between, there was not a lot of noise. Now we see a huge trend to make quality more affordable.”

Rissberg added that interest in Scandinavian design values is not just limited to Europe, with growing demand also coming from North America.

Physical retail as brand platform

The move towards fixed shop-in-shop spaces reflects a broader strategy to control presentation and storytelling in physical retail. According to the brand, owning defined square metres allows for stronger curation and clearer brand communication.

“It allows us to define the in-store consumer experience, put the right styles together, and create the best output for both the brand and the partner,” the team said. Despite continued digital growth, Selected retains the belief that physical retail plays a critical role in brand building.

“To create the universe and the consumer experience, retail still has a big importance,” said Therese Lillelund Thaarup, head of communication strategy. “You can steer the narrative in a physical space, educate on quality and longevity – things which are hard to communicate online.”

Product focus and material strategy

Selected’s premium repositioning is mirrored in its collection strategy. A focus on material quality and longevity sits at the core of the offer, with knitwear and modernised tailoring performing strongly.

Selected's exhibition space at CIFF. Credits: CIFF.

“Our main focus is called Håndværk – handcrafted,” Mayer said. “These are products with longevity that can be worn for many years, stable pieces with a modern twist.”

At CIFF, the collection centred on core colours such as brown and grey, complemented by seasonal accents of green and burgundy. The result is a "one-wardrobe" collection that serves as a hybrid offering for retail partners looking for a more complete selection.

India and global outlook

Alongside its European rollout, Selected is also progressing developments in India, where it extended its rebranding efforts in the latter half of 2025 and further announced the appointment of a dedicated head for the area, Rakesh Ranjan. The move signalled the brand’s intention to strengthen its positioning in key international markets beyond Europe.

"India has the biggest potential because of the average age of the consumer," Mayer noted. The region has its own setup, with 60 percent of products directly from Selected, and the remaining serving as climate substitutes.

Looking ahead, Selected is focused on the roll out of the Frame concept across Europe, with Germany and the UK remaining priority markets and department store collaborations central to its strategy.

For now, its next step will be a celebration of the extended partnership with Fenwick, with Selected due to host a panel at the retailer’s Newcastle location, introducing the new concept to a local consumer and discussing the importance of collaboration in the industry. The brand is also preparing for the launch of a capsule with Michelin star restaurant Domestic, which will launch into three different Danish department stores.

“We will continue rolling out the Selected Frame concept across Europe,” Mayer said. “Department store collaborations will be a key to brand growth.”