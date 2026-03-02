Atelier Athem expands to the UK and opens a London office

Paris-based creative studio, Atelier Athem, which specialises in scenography and experiential installations, is entering the UK market with a dedicated office in London, marking a new phase in the agency’s growth.

To lead the London office, Atelier Athem has appointed Louise Hervouët as head of development UK to oversee business development and strategic partnerships across the region.

Hervouët, an architect by training, has experience in public art, creative programming and destination marketing, and was previously leading the Commissions and Public Art division at Global Street Art, delivering major creative and artistic projects across the UK.

Louise Hervouët, head of development UK at Atelier Athem Credits: Atelier Athem

The expansion into the UK market reflects Atelier Athem’s ambition to expand its international presence, said the agency in a statement, as well as providing further collaboration opportunities within The Independents group, of which it is a partner agency. UK agencies within the group include Inca, Karla Otto, Kennedy, Lucien Pages and AI PR and Sunshine.

Malik Chami, managing director of Atelier Athem, said: “The opening of our London office marks a significant milestone for Atelier Athem and affirms our ambition for international growth.

“This expansion allows us to continue nurturing our creativity, broaden our scope and support our clients with ever greater boldness.”

Atelier Athem installation for Cartier Credits: Atelier Athem by F.Berthet

Commenting on her new role, Hervouët added: “London is a major creative crossroads, with a freedom of expression and experimentation that makes it an especially stimulating playground for brand activations. I am excited to take on this new challenge, bringing together French savoir faire and British creativity to imagine ambitious scenography at scale.”

Founded in Paris in 1985, Atelier Athem is a creative studio specialising in scenography, ephemeral architecture and immersive brand experiences, such as transforming buildings, storefronts and public spaces through landmark façade installations, sculptural window displays, pop-ups, signage and light design. The agency has worked with various luxury brands including Burberry, Louis Vuitton and Cartier.