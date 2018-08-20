Audemars Piguet robbed in Paris

It's a jewelry heist. WWD has reported that two warmed thieves made off with over 1 million euros worth of Audemars Piguet watches from the brand's boutique in central Paris just a few minutes away from the Avenue de Champs-Elysées.

Authorities are searching for two individuals who left the store located at 46 Rue de Pierre Charonn with a number of high-valued timepieces after the hold-up at about 1 p.m. in the 8th arrondissement, according to a spokesman for the Paris police.

The robbers entered the store, and showed their firearms, but didn't shoot, then proceeded to take the watches before fleeing in a car. The vehicle was found abandoned in the nearby Bois de Bolougne park.

The investigation is being overseen by the judicial police's bandit repression brigade.

The Audemars Piguet store in question is located in Paris' "triangle d'or" or golden triangle. The area is the only shopping district located around Avenue Montaigne, Avenue George V, and Rue François 1er. This isn't the first high profile burglary in the neighborhood either.

In 2008, Harry Winston was robbed of over 85 million euros worth of jewelry. Another Audemars Piguet store not far away on Rue Saint Honoré, was robbed in 2013 for 800,000 euros worth of watches.