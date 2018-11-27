Aussie menswear chain Roger David closes after 76 years of trade

Australia’s third-largest menswear retailer Roger David has confirmed that after 76 years it will close its doors for the final time on Sunday, December 2.

Established in 1942, Roger David quickly became one of Australia’s best-known clothing brands, having had more than 100 stores at its peak.

As reported by Australian press, the menswear retailer is understood to need to lay off 500 staff across 57 stores due to the business termination. KordaMentha Restructuring administrator Craig Shepard said the brand was unable to continue trade. He also had some words of recognition towards the retailer’s employees, highlighting that the team members have shown tremendous loyalty to the retailer in their dedication to work in recent weeks, even as the retailer’s fate hung in the balance.

“Roger David, like many other fashion retailers, has been buffeted by global competition, stagnant sales and rising fixed costs," Shepard explained in a corporate release Tuesday. Despite initial interest, the company’s designated administrators were unable to secure a sale of brand.