Australian brand Outcast announces UK expansion

Australian womenswear brand Outcast is expanding to the UK with a dedicated local distribution hub and website as it looks to “better serve its growing regional customer base,” as part of wider plans to accelerate its international expansion.

Founded in 2015, Outcast has become a hit in Australia and around the world for its “bold, confident and unapologetically statement-making designs,” targeting young women with sexy partywear, festival looks and swimwear in sizes XXS to XL (UK 4 to 14).

To target the UK market, Outcast has opened a Midlands-based warehouse, which will streamline the Australian brand’s logistics, enabling faster delivery times and reduced shipping costs to enhance its UK customer services.

Alongside a dedicated UK distribution hub, the brand has also launched a localised UK website and mobile app, allowing shoppers to buy locally for the first time.

Outcast campaign Credits: Outcast

The move comes as Outcast reports that it is on track to achieve a 150 percent year-on-year growth for 2025, supported by the fact that it has shipped to more than 100,000 UK customers since it started shipping internationally earlier in the summer.

Lawrence Lees, co-founder and chief executive of Outcast, said in a statement: “The UK has always played a huge part in our journey. Creating a local presence here lets us invest back into that community to be closer, more connected, and more intentional in the way we grow.”

Paris Marchant, co-founder and creative director of Outcast, added: “Outcast has always been built on the idea of doing things our own way. This move gives us the freedom to create, ship, and connect with our UK audience on our own terms - same energy, just faster delivery.”