Australian fashion giant Mosaic Brands bankrupt, Noni B and Millers disappear

Australian fashion chains Noni B and Millers are closing their doors after the receivers of parent company Mosaic Brands failed to find a buyer, according to Australian press, including Business News Australia. About 933 employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closures.

Noni B grew to become one of the largest womenswear retailers in Australia after acquiring several brands from rival Specialty Fashion in 2018, including Millers, Katies, Rivers, Crossroads and Autograph, for 31 million Australian dollars.

The collapse of Mosaic Brands will see a total of 252 Millers and Noni B stores close, 11 of which are in New Zealand, resulting in the loss of 933 jobs.

This decision follows the earlier closures of other brands in the Mosaic Brands portfolio, including Rockmans, Autograph, Crossroads, W.Lane and BeMe. The total job losses due to the Mosaic Brands bankruptcy are expected to be almost 3,000, with over 700 stores closing.