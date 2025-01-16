Australian footwear brand Ugg Since 1974 changes name after legal battle with Ugg

Australian footwear brand Ugg Since 1974 is changing its name overseas after a nearly decade-long legal battle with Deckers Brands, the US parent company of footwear brand Ugg, which holds exclusive sales rights for Ugg footwear in more than 130 countries. The Ugg Since 1974 name will no longer be used outside of Australia and New Zealand. In international markets, the company will now operate under a new name: 'Since 1974', CEO Todd Springthorpe shared in a TikTok video.

The legal battle began in 2016, when Deckers Brands, the parent company of Ugg, sued Australian Leather, the parent company of Ugg Since 1974. Deckers accused them of infringing the trademark by selling Ugg shoes in the US. Deckers Brands (then Deckers Outdoor Corporation) legally acquired the term "Ugg" in 1995 from Australian entrepreneur Brian Smith, the founder of Ugg Australia who registered the trademark in 1985. Deckers Brands subsequently trademarked the word "Ugg" in over 130 countries, including the US.

Consumers have been confused about the Ugg brand for some time. In 2023, Ugg Since 1974 decided to clarify the matter by providing an explanation on its own e-commerce site. "Ugg" (which is owned by Deckers Brands) can be sold in 130 countries, while "Ugg Since 1974" can only be sold in Australia and New Zealand, "where the original Ugg boots come from," Springthorpe pointed out.

"To avoid legal issues with the Ugg trademark overseas, we put our Since 74 logo on our products that leave Australia or New Zealand," Springthorpe stated. He concluded that the core of their product remains the same. "We are the original and will remain so, regardless of what the label on our boots says," he noted. The legal case is still ongoing.

FashionUnited has contacted Deckers Brands and Australian Leather for more information.