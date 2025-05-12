Australian organisations team up to develop country’s first National Manufacturing Strategy

The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) and clothing manufacturing company R.M. Williams have established a new partnership to develop what would be Australia’s first-ever National Manufacturing Strategy. The duo intend to mobilise efforts to “rebuild and future-proof” the local fashion and textile industry in the pursuit of building up a globally competitive sector.

The strategy is to be structured through six industry consultation sessions held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, the latter being where the first took place online on May 5. Manufacturers, brands and educators will be brought into these sessions to identify critical gaps and develop targeted recommendations that will then inform the implementation of the strategy, scheduled to be released in late 2025.

In a release, AFC’s chief executive officer, Jaana Quaintance-James, said that with the Australian manufacturing sector at a “critical tipping point”, the council had “identified an urgent need” for a strategy that “safeguards jobs, resorts technical capability, and strengthens our global competitiveness”.

Adding to this, R.M. Williams’ chief operating officer, Tara Moses, said: “We’re honoured to step into this role at a time when local manufacturing is facing both challenges and opportunities. By partnering with the AFC, we hope to tackle systemic factors which limit growth and capability and inspire other Australian brands to produce locally. We believe that quality products made by skilled Australian hands will always be valued, and we’re excited to contribute to the AFC’s vision for a National Manufacturing Strategy that supports jobs, skills, and sustainability.”