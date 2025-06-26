Australian rental platform The Volte expands to UK

The Volte, an Australian peer-to-peer rental marketplace, has entered the UK market for the first time as part of an ongoing international expansion.

In a release, co-founder and chief executive officer, Bernadette Olivier, said venturing into the UK marked a “significant milestone” for the company.

She added: “Our proof of concept with our thriving marketplace, technology and brand partners in Australia give us the insight and drive as we offer UK consumers something new in the rental segment.”

Founded in 2017 by Olivier, Genevieve Hohnen and Kellie Hush, The Volte has expanded to become a global marketplace, “connecting borrowers and lenders to more than 70,000 designer dresses”.

Its intention is to aid customers monetise their wardrobes through a “one-click” solution, allowing them to “generate income from the circular economy”.

Hush, who also serves as chief brand and strategy officer, said: “When customers make more conscious and quality additions to their wardrobe, they can make a return up to four times the amount of their initial purchase price via The Volte and extend the life of their garment.”

The Volte’s expansion to the UK comes as the rental market continues to grow in the region. According to Future Market Insights, the UK’s online clothing rental market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.81 percent from 2025 to 2035, as sustainable fashion preferences influence demand.