Authentic accelerates Lee’s European expansion with new partner

Authentic Brands Group is accelerating its European expansion of Lee through a new long-term partnership with Experience Group. The deal intends to strengthen Lee’s presence across wholesale, retail and e-commerce, while further extending the brand’s international reach.

Through the agreement, which will come into effect after Authentic finalises its acquisition of Lee, Experience Group will serve as the denim specialist’s operating partner, overseeing men’s and women’s sportswear, activewear and workwear. The company will utilise its regional expertise, operating infrastructure, and product capabilities to back Lee’s next phase of growth.

Authentic’s president of EMEAI, Henry Stupp, said the partnership marked an “important step in Lee’s international expansion strategy”, adding that Experience Group offered “proven operating capabilities and a clear understanding of how to build brands across channels”. “Together, we see a significant opportunity to grow Lee’s presence across Europe while continuing to deliver the products and experiences consumers know and love,” Stupp added.

Authentic announced plans to acquire Lee from Kontoor Brands earlier this year, revealing a deal valued at up to one billion dollars. The acquisition, set to close in the second half of 2026, extended Authentic’s long-term streak of snapping up notable labels, placing Lee alongside the likes of Guess, Dockers and Boardriders.

The group quickly sought to impose its signature third-party licensing and distribution model onto Lee, securing a partnership with One Jeanswear Group for the brand’s operations in the US and Canada.