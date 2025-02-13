Authentic announces partnership with Unified Accessories

New York-based brand development and licensing company Authentic Brands Group has inked a new partnership with Unified Accessories for Izod belts and small leather goods.

The deal will see Unified designing, producing, and distributing a new collection of men’s belts, wallets and leather accessories, “blending Izod’s timeless American style with Unified’s innovative capabilities”.

Jean Fei, senior vice president of active and classic brands – lifestyle at Authentic, said in a statement: “Izod is a celebrated brand with a strong connection to its heritage. We’re excited to continue to grow its lifestyle offerings in partnership with Unified.

“Unified’s expertise and commitment to quality perfectly aligns with the brand’s core values. We look forward to working together to bring these products to life.”

The product line will be available from autumn 2025 at department stores, speciality retailers and online platforms across the US.

Scott Weiner, senior vice president of sales at Unified Accessories, added: “We are proud to partner with Authentic to bring Izod’s style into the men’s accessories market. This collection reflects our shared commitment to quality craftsmanship and will connect with consumers seeking both style and function.”