Authentic Brands Group announces new president

Authentic Brands Group, the global brand development and licensing platform, has appointed former Wynn Resorts chief executive Matt Maddox as its new president.

Maddock, who has more than 20 years of experience in global hospitality and gaming, has been brought in to accelerate the growth of Authentic’s expanding brand portfolio, which includes Champion, Ted Baker, Reebok, Juicy Couture, Quiksilver, Billabong, Sperry, and Hunter. He will lead the company’s global commercial team, spearheading growth for Authentic's brands across new verticals and industries worldwide.

Over his two-decade career at Wynn Resorts, the developer and operator of luxury hotels and casino resorts, Maddox is credited with playing a pivotal role in the company’s global expansion. He was the first employee to relocate to Asia, where he served as chief financial officer of Wynn Resorts Macau, helping develop Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. He returned to the US and became the chief financial officer of Wynn Resorts in 2008, was promoted to president in 2013 and CEO in 2018.

It is thought that his experience at the publicly held Wynn Resorts, where his leadership is described as being “crucial” in transforming Wynn Resorts into a “global powerhouse,” will be valuable to Authentic as it continues to grow and expand.

Matt Maddox appointed president at Authentic Brands Group

Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and chief executive of Authentic Brands Group, said in a statement: “Matt is an exceptional leader, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to Authentic. His vast experience in scaling founder-led, complex, high-growth businesses and ability to drive operational excellence will be incredibly valuable as we diversify our business across new verticals and industries. I’m confident that his leadership will enable us to seize new opportunities and accelerate our growth.”

On his new role, Maddox added: “Authentic is a dynamic global company and clear market leader in the industry creating a category of one. At Wynn, we worked with Authentic over the years, and I developed great admiration for the entrepreneurial spirit and growth profile of the company.

“I look forward to working with this talented team and contributing to the success and continued growth of Authentic. Together, we will strengthen our global footprint and expand our brand portfolio in ways that will create lasting impact.”

With Maddox coming in as president, Authentic said that Nick Woodhouse will transition to executive vice chairman and continue “to shape the company’s future and ensure its ongoing success with his partner Jamie and the Authentic team”.

Woodhouse said: “Authentic has always set itself apart with a forward-thinking vision to reinvent iconic brands, and I’m excited to continue driving that vision in partnership with Matt.

“His deep expertise in global growth and market disruption will be essential as we build on the solid foundation we’ve laid for continued success.”

The Authentic platform, which integrates merger and acquisition, licensing, brand strategy and digital innovation, is now valued at 20 billion US dollars, having experienced growth both in the US and internationally. It owns more than 50 global brands, generating approximately 32 billion US dollars in annual retail sales. Its brands have a presence in 150 countries, with more than 13,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops, as well as 400,000 points of sale worldwide.