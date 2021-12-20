Authentic Brands Group partners with JD Group on Reebok expansion

Reebok is continuing its expansion with its new parent company Authentic Brands Group (ABG), signing a strategic partnership with the JD Group that will see the sportswear brand introduced to the retailer’s stores.

The new partnership with the global multi-channel group will allow Reebok to be carried in 2,850 JD Group retail sites and through its e-commerce platforms. The agreement covers all the banners in the company in North America and Europe, including JD, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, Size?, Sprinter and SportZone.

Products will be sourced from Reebok Design Group (RDG), the global hub for the design and development of the brand, and the supplier of core product categories to global partners.

“It’s an honour to welcome JD to our strategic network of retail partners who are committed to supporting Reebok’s brand integrity, vision and values,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and CEO of ABG, in a statement. “JD’s expanded support of Reebok, as well as their new commitment to carrying the brand in their stores in North America and Europe, speaks volumes to the brand’s cultural influence. This partnership solidifies Reebok’s position with an important global retailer.”

ABG most recently partnered with India’s Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), granting the firm exclusive rights to distribute and sell Reebok products throughout India. Similarly, ABFRL partnered with RDG on product design and development for the Indian market.

The new partnership is part of ABG’s continued global Reebok strategy, aimed at assembling a network of core operating partners to drive the international growth of the brand. The group announced the acquisition of Reebok back in August, following its sale by Adidas, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

“Reebok is an iconic global lifestyle brand with strong resonance across all JD channels and we are thrilled to partner with ABG to introduce new and exciting products to our legacy customers and JD’s growing Gen Z audience,” said Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD. “Reebok fits squarely into our sports and active lifestyle verticals, and we look forward to maximising Reebok’s potential by building on the brand’s incredible heritage.”

JD anticipates the rollout of the expanded Reebok assortment to hit various group banners by autumn 2022. Reebok will continue to be sold in all current channels across North America and Europe.