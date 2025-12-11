Authentic Brands Group to accelerate TikTok Shop selling

Authentic Brands Group, the global brand development and licensing platform, which includes brands such as Reebok, Champion, Quiksilver, Juicy Couture and Forever 21, has tapped Pattern Group Inc. to accelerate its marketplace growth across TikTok Shop.

Pattern Group accelerates brands on global e-commerce marketplaces, leveraging proprietary technology and AI by utilising more than 46 trillion data points, sophisticated machine learning and AI models.

As Authentic’s global e-commerce marketplace accelerator and premier TikTok Shop partner, Pattern will manage and optimise e-commerce operations for Authentic’s portfolio of brands, to expand their reach and performance across TikTok Shop and other major online marketplaces.

Authentic adds that the Pattern will also open, manage, and optimise official storefronts for its portfolio of brands on TikTok Shop, with expansion planned across Amazon, Walmart, Target Plus, Zalando, Otto, and other global marketplaces. In addition, it will be responsible for all marketplace-specific content, translations, and retail media strategies to improve visibility, boost conversion, and maximise return on ad spend.

Tim Derner, global head of marketplaces at Authentic, said in a statement: “Authentic’s global marketplace strategy meets customers on the platforms they trust, creates smarter discovery for our brands, and optimises conversion at scale.

“Partnering with Pattern is an important step in our digital expansion strategy. TikTok Shop is critical to how today’s consumers discover and purchase our brands, and Pattern’s proven technology and global expertise will enable us to scale faster while driving long-term, sustainable growth across our port folio and protecting the strength of our brands.”

Authentic’s portfolio includes more than 50 global brands, including Champion, Reebok, Quiksilver, Nautica, Volcom, Billabong, Aeropostale, Forever 21, DC Shoes, Nine West, RVCA, Juicy Couture, Sperry, and Lucky Brand.

The group states that by centralising key e-commerce functions, such as inventory planning, forecasting, fulfilment, and brand protection, it will gain “clearer visibility into supply and demand, improve coordination across partners, and ensure reliable product availability”.

In addition, Pattern’s brand protection tools will also monitor unauthorised sellers to strengthen marketplace consistency and brand integrity.

John LeBaron, chief revenue officer at Pattern, added: “Authentic owns some of the world’s most recognisable brands. We’re thrilled to leverage our AI-powered platform and operational excellence to help Authentic’s brands accelerate ecommerce growth globally across an increasingly dynamic ecommerce landscape.

“As Authentic’s premier TikTok Shop partner, we’re excited to help their brands sell on TikTok Shop and leverage this fast-growing channel, where customers are increasingly discovering and purchasing products, to reach new customers and expand their global footprint.”