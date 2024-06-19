Authentic Brands partners with Cart.com to streamline operations

Cart.com, which provides commerce and logistics solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns brands such as Reebok, Champion, Ted Baker, Quiksilver and Hunter.

The partnership aims to support Authentic’s evolving needs across its e-commerce properties as it continues to expand. Cart.com will provide scalable, omnichannel customer support and merchant-of-record services across portions of its portfolio of e-commerce brands to streamline the group's operations.

Adam Kronengold, chief digital officer at Authentic, said in a statement: “Cart.com’s platform and ability to scale quickly to meet the evolving needs of brands competing in a complex e-commerce environment make them an ideal partner as we continue to find ways to grow and innovate.”

Omair Tariq, founder and chief executive of Cart.com, added: “We’re honoured to partner with Authentic, one of the largest and most iconic market leaders in retail.

"The partnership is a significant opportunity to use our technology and operational expertise to support Authentic’s momentum and deliver growth and value.”

Cart.com currently supports more than 8 billion US dollars in gross merchandise value and operates 14 omnichannel facilities nationwide totalling over 8.5 million square feet of space.